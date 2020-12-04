In a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu announced plans for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in a few weeks, with priorities given to the most vulnerable and their health-care providers. Experts warn that people will still need to wear masks, social distance and observe other precautions until a significant portion of the population has been vaccinated against the virus, which state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said this week is 10 times as deadly as the flu. Still, some people have expressed reservations about taking the vaccine.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Will you take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
