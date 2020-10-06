To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support of state Rep. Nathan Wadsworth as he runs for re-election this November. Nathan is a terrific family man who really works hard for his constituents while in Augusta.
As one of the newest members of the Fryeburg School Board, I am impressed with Nathan’s focus on education. He has worked hard to strengthen “Career and Technical Education” in our local high schools and I know he will continue to do so when he is re-elected. By supporting these programs, we are able to provide kids with valuable real-world skills. These skills give kids the opportunity to get good employment right here in our area rather than needing to leave the state for those career opportunities.
Nathan’s voice in support of education is just one of the many reasons that he will be receiving my vote this election cycle, and I hope he will earn your support as well.
Zac Mercato
Fryeburg, Maine
