To the editor:
First, what Mr. Stephenson says is BS. So many Secretaries of state and even No. 45’s Attorney General William Barr have all said this was the most closely watched and cleanest election, ever, no matter what FOX, Newsmax of other far right-wing “news” shows can now rightly not say, due to billion-dollar lawsuits. Ask your local selectmen and town clerk how much fraud was in Bridgton’s election. That “pillow gut” was even abruptly cut off because on NewsMax he would not stop talking about “the lie.”
About masks, think back on last winter. How many people do you know had the flu? I know of virtually no one who had the flu this year. I wonder why. Maybe because we were all wearing masks. This shows, to me, that masks work. They may be uncomfortable at first. But after a few weeks I forgot I was wearing them.
My granddaughter had a good time picking out which mask to wear before going to school, it was a part of her wardrobe for the day. Children are dying or becoming very sick with the new Delta variant. I believe that those who do not want masks on their children are more opposing what the Biden administration (“the election was stolen”) and Dr. Fauci are saying than wanting to protect their children.
Walter Davis
North Conway
