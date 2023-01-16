To the editor:
My New Year’s resolution was to search for happiness. To clarify, not what I am grateful for, which would be more than 300 words, but to seek out the pure joy of cultivating happiness, not just for the moment, but for a lifetime.
To the editor:
My New Year’s resolution was to search for happiness. To clarify, not what I am grateful for, which would be more than 300 words, but to seek out the pure joy of cultivating happiness, not just for the moment, but for a lifetime.
On this quest, I looked to my first teachers, Ma and pops. They were the yin and yang of happiness. Ma, at 87, lives alone in the home I grew up in. She has outlived most of her family, including pops. Ma is a joy. Ma is a comfort. I am lucky and very thankful to be able to talk to her every day. But the pursuit of happiness is never one of our ongoing conversations.
So, my research led me to Finland, one of the happiest countries and what I found out, which I will paraphrase here: First, be happy with who you are and don’t compare yourself to others. Easy enough to do.
Second, enjoy the benefits of nature. I don’t know about you, but a 15-minute walk in the forest reduces my high blood pressure.
Third, don’t break the community circle of trust. Simply stated, but think about it — trust. Could community trust be the cornerstone for building a lifetime of happiness?
The article talked about what people in Finland did when they found a wallet on the ground, and how this wallet made its way back to the owner, untouched. So, trust your own happiness, trust the beauty of nature, and trust in respecting community. Maybe, then happiness will follow.
My search for happiness is just beginning, but I think I better understand the road I need to travel. Don’t take happiness for granted, hang out in the forest, and work hard to connect the goodness found in all of us. Happiness in 2023.
Teri Cosentino
Conway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.