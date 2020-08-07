To the editor:
What is up with the tourists? They have been more than rude and entitled lately. One asked me why nothing was open past 8 p.m. When a co-worker said, "The COVID-19 thing," the response was, "You have tons of tourists here, you should be open."
My co-workers have been bullied, ridiculed and have had to listen to the most foul language I have heard since my time in the Navy. We are all doing the best we can, people, please have patience with those of us who can work. Feel blessed that we are able to be open at all.
It only takes a few to ruin it for all. Thank you to the locals and tourists who are understanding, patient and kind. We are here for you and God bless all.
Tamara Walker
Glen
