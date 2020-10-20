To the editor:
Current Executive Councilor Michael Cryans does not represent the interests of the Mount Washington Valley.
N.H. made a mistake in 2018 when it supported Michael Cryans for District 1 Executive Council over incumbent Joe Kenney. Joe followed in the huge footsteps of Ray Burton, a giant among men, who commanded respect from all sides. Ray would have been pleased by Joe’s accomplishments, work ethic, knowledge and sheer love of helping people.
Michael Cryans, on the other hand, has been a real disappointment. He lacks transparency and accessibility, refuses to explain his votes, and is rarely seen. When the Union Leader asked his position on the possibility of commuting the death row sentence of Michael Addison, convicted murderer of Officer Michael Briggs, he refused to answer.
He refused to vote on the Pam Smart commutation request for a public hearing. He told The Associated Press that “he did not feel comfortable voting either way.” This was one of the most notorious murder cases in N.H. history. A political coward seeks the easy way out of a tough vote.
Gov. Chris Sununu requested that the Executive Council name retired Manchester Police Chief, David Mara, to oversee the troubled prosecutorial cases in the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office. Cryans abstained from voting, without explanation.
Cryans voted to reject AG Gordon MacDonald to the state Supreme Court. MacDonald had unprecedented bipartisan support across the legal community in N.H. and is recognized as the top civil litigator in the state. The seat still remains vacant. He also rejected a pay raise for the commissioner of education who happens to be a Republican.
We need an executive councilor who can make thoughtful, non-partisan, difficult decisions. Cryans is clearly in the wrong line of work. It’s OK to make a mistake. It’s not OK to repeat the mistake.
Suzanne Nelson
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.