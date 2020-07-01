To the editor:
Our area has been blessed with a relatively low rate of COVID-19 infection, but I predict by mid-July there will be a significant ramp upwards. This will be due to the many visitors from states south of us, and the reluctance of some in the general population to obey social distancing and mask-wearing around others.
Today, as I did my weekly shopping, at least 30 percent of the customers at the local grocery and retail stores were not wearing masks.
If we adjusted our behavior, we could have experienced a fairly short, almost V-shaped downturn in our economy. Now we will probably have a long U-shape recovery, if we are lucky. This is due to ignorance, confusion and a lack of national leadership. But maybe, as Trump says, “This could be over like magic,” just like his presidency. He might even start wearing a mask to disguise himself. Just sayin’.
Susan Rheault
North Conway
