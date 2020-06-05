To the editor:
The New Hampshire House Republican caucus voted recently to not change looming House deadlines for bills, and so for the entire year will effectively block all lawmakers from taking up any bills previously worked on.
The 2020 session was closed in March to keep everyone safe. Legislators stopped meeting before “crossover.” That means there are hundreds of bills which have never had hearings before committees in the second chamber.
Safety guidelines have been painstakingly arranged for a June 11 meeting which would reopen the legislative sessions. Our tax money has already been spent in this effort. I hope we will all take our Republican reps to task and tell them we do not want the work of the entire year (or tax money) wasted. This tactic to kill bills is dishonest.
We are living in a pandemic where we are all adapting to rules and adjusting our lives to continue to work and survive. It is unconscionable that the House Republican caucus intend to block our elected lawmakers from taking up bills. We don’t expect legislators to develop a vaccine during a pandemic, but we do demand they find a way to pass education policy, criminal justice reform, privacy rights and electoral laws.
If our Senate Republicans are planning on backing this move to not extend the normal deadlines, we will remember this deed in the next election.
We need HB1280 to pass because our citizens with diabetes are being grossly over charged for Insulin. We need HB1174, which requires screening for all law enforcement officers or psychological stability prior to assuming the duties as certified officers. We need HB1665 a New Hampshire solution to creating fair voting maps. And there are many more bills that deserve attention.
We need the Republicans in our House of Representatives to do their jobs or resign.
Susan Raymond
Tamworth
