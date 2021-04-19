To the editor:
I just could not let it go when Quddus Snyder took a shot at Chatham in one of his many letters.
We have two lakes in our town and one has no motor boats so I guess we are one up on Eaton. I roam the streets of Chatham and I have never seen a Confederate flag hanging anywhere.
We have a beautiful downtown with flowers blooming and there is an American flag at our Veterans Memorial. I think Quddus has enough trouble going on in Eaton that he does not need to involve other towns in his venting. Stick to what you know.
Sue Crowley
Trash Lady of Chatham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.