Two local legislators say constituent service is important.
In the last legislative session Rep. Brodie Deschaies (R-Wolfeboro) and Rep. John McDonald (R-Wolfeboro) prime or co-sponsored over 60 separate pieces of legislation, bills that cost in the area of $875 a piece to draft, research, revise, print and distribute. Over half of these bills would be killed within months if not weeks of their hearings.
As a former legislator, I've tried to discuss legislation with Rep. Deschaies like whether it is good policy for New Hampshire to even be in the field of international relations, and pressing economic sanctions against countries like China, which is and continues to be a $630 million-dollar commerce partner with the Mount Washington Valley and all across New Hampshire.
Instead of constructive dialogue about his sponsored — and now killed legislation — and instead of answering my questions, Rep. Deschaies seemingly responded with the behavior of petulant child, "I don't think our tax dollars should go to subsidizing genocide in China, or any other country." Deschaies said.
According to their own statements, these two legislators view constituent service as paramount to their elected offices, "We will always have your back." they've said.
They've got someone's back, I don't think its yours.
