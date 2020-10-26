To the editor:
I have spent my life as an educator, as well as an administrator. Every school program that I have been involved with created new opportunities for alternative models of education, or enhanced the existing programs.
I am disappointed that Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School didn’t receive the start-up funds from the Department of Education.
I spoke with Sen. Jeb Bradley weeks ago about possible workarounds so that Northeast Woodland could receive some additional funding. I have spoken with each Democrat member of the Joint Legislation Fiscal Committee and to the speaker of the house regarding the funding issue and possible alternatives.
Unfortunately I am not involved with the JLFC, and therefore have no vote on the issue. I’ve been working for weeks behind the scenes to try and free up funding. I presented options to the DOE’s charter school administrator which will be brought to the commissioner. I believe that there are funds that can be accessed by the commissioner and the governor that could help Northeast Woodland.
Charters are public satellites approved by, and accountable to, the N.H. DOE. The state doubles the reimbursement for each student in a public charter rather than a traditional public school, therefore there are less state funds distributed to traditional public schools.
I would suggest that any interpretation that charter schools are a cost savings is based on a series of false assumptions. I believe parents should have the right to select options for their children and determine which program is best for their child. To that end I’m extremely happy with the STEM charter school that my granddaughter attends.
This is not about education by ZIP code, but equal access for all students to a high quality education that fits their learning style and needs. That is the responsibility of each public school, charter or traditional, local or state authorized.
Rep. Stephen Woodcock
Center Conway
