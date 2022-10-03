To the editor:
We are one month away from the midterm elections. So far, there hasn't been a single candidate willing to make actual changes.
We're already bored of the advertisements everywhere. I can't watch anything without seeing a political ad. Allow me to clear this up: Both sides are greedy, both sides are opposed to your freedoms. They refuse to compromise, and they do not care about us. They just want to stay elected.
Do yourselves a favor and go buy guns. Trust me, now is the time to arm yourselves. Come November, this state may glow blue. Republicans are still catering to the old and religious.
Giving power to the liberals means more regulations, but the conservatives want to put their religious faith above all else. They want to dictate how you live your life. If you're gay, transgender, listen to certain music or watch certain programs, they will call you a sinner.
Meanwhile, they're doing immortal things like cheating on their spouses or paying people off to remain silent. The Democrats don't want you to defend yourself. In fact, they want to practice forgiveness for criminals. They want to give second chances to those who commit heinous crimes.
If we give them the keys to the kingdom, we will see their compassion breaking into our homes. Either way, you're voting for fascism. Before you go out there and vote, please do your research on the candidates you haven't heard about. It's not too late to save this state from Sen. Maggie Hassan.
It's not too late to save this state from a religious crusade. Don't let the Live Free or Die state turn into the "Live and Die Under the Thumbs of The Gestapo." Stand by.
Sid Jones
North Conway
