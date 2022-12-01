To the editor:
Black Bear Co-op is raising rent again for Lamplighter Mobile Home Community residents. The holiday gift that keeps on taking this time of year.
When I heard about my childhood home breaking away from the Canadian company that once owned it, I was happy. Residents would have the ability to have a say and have more freedom.
There has been no advantage for those living in that community ever since. Becoming a co-op has led to power struggles, people losing money, residents paying more and so on. I have friends that live in there that are currently fighting to keep their heads above water. Some have been there since 2004.
I can't figure out if it's an economic trend in this valley or if it's just something to keep Black Bear fully functioning. Eviction notices are being handed out to those that have items on their lawn. I thought residents having ownership would allow some sort of leeway on certain things. Perhaps, I was wrong. The community has been duped.
I feel bad for those who live in this area in general. Rent is going up substantially in old complexes that really shouldn't be deemed inhabitable. There is no affordable living in the valley, and I do believe that is by design. Now, the residents who voted for change in Lamplighters are forced to see the error of their ways. All because of false hope that things would be better. Much like voting for an administration that armed the Taliban.
Betrayal is betrayal. So many have stood up to try and do the right thing or to better their lives. Only to get screwed over. There are no footholds to help them over the wall and the further they climb up, the harder they fall. That goes for every local.
Sid Jones
North Conway
