We live in a day and age where people place blame on systematic racism, gas prices, war, politics and greed.
Sad fact is the problem is staring them right in the face. People claim to stand for things and thrive on being “good doers.” Society is the true enemy. To give the readers an example, there’s a guy out in Minnesota (let’s just call him Paul) that has allowed his ex-wife to bash their daughter. Let’s call her Scarlett.
Paul took part in ridiculing her, mocking the abuse she went through and was menacing towards her. Paul claims he supports “Autism Lives Matter” or something generic like that. Yet, when he found out his daughter was dating someone with autism, he wasn’t having it. In fact, he insulted the poor kid, too. Everything from the music he listened to, to the way he dressed.
Scarlett is 32 with kids. Her dad treats her like a child and honestly, like a prisoner. I see people waving flags for causes, claiming to stand up for the right thing. They aren’t. Most people are just looking for attention or are simply narcissists. They are, for the most part, very much like Paul. Possibly worse.
It’s not just sad to see and hear about, it’s sick. Let’s be fair, christians are the worst when it comes to showboating. Meanwhile, they harass trans kids and the LGBTQ+ community.
Meanwhile, the real issue is probably reading this article. Probably hitting their kids with this newspaper. It’s such a shame that nothing can be done. It’s up to us, the outsiders, I guess.
