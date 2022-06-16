Compliance is what creates a totalitarian government. Gas prices are expected to exceed $6 a gallon by August, wheat is going to be limited in the upcoming weeks, gun restrictions are being put in place (with no way of really enforcing them) and women battling for their right to choose.
Yet, Americans continue to go about their business and press on as if nothing is happening. Violence is going to be inevitable due to the anger in the American people. The government stopped caring about us a long time ago and no one is ready for the worst.
I don’t know what to do about depression or inflation. All I know is that first you’ve got to get mad. You’ve got to say, “I’m a human being! My life has value!” If you don’t stand up for what you want, nothing is going to change. Go ahead and write your senators and congressmen, but fair warning, they aren’t going to change anything either.
You are the answer to the corruption and mass chaos. Stop driving so much and carpool. Go for walks, grow your own food, spend time with family in the White Mountains. We’re not perfect but we can make things better in our lives by doing the simplest things.
Start being part of the community and start talking with people who disagree with you. Start acting like New Englanders and come together. I have spoken to so many people and realized that the political battlefield is only getting bloody for the American people. We are the ones suffering, not those who are in charge.
If you want a revolution, it must start with your fist and end with your mind. Let’s come together and help. Or fall victim to our politicians. It’s your move New Hampshire.
