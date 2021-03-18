To the editor:
I feel the need to address the article concerning the Fryeburg activists co-sponsoring a nationwide water protest against Nestle.
I understand your concern and admire your dedication to limit water withdrawal in our country but it baffles me why your concern is only Nestle. Shouldn't you also include other companies?
What about large corporations like Anheuser-Bush, Pepsi-Cola, Coca-Cola and all other large alcoholic and soda beverages? Where do you think they get their water?
There is more consumption of these beverages than there is of bottled water. Check out your grocery store. Bottled water takes less than one quarter of an aisle. Soda and alcoholic beverages take up a whole aisle on both sides. I just feel that this should be addressed also. Fair is fair.
Sandra Pendery
Fryeburg, Maine
