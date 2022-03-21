Perhaps a blessing in disguise is the pushback a proposed solar farm received in Lovell. We live in a quiet, rural, safe place, and it should stay that way for future generations.
Around December, concerned citizens banded together, many previously unaquainted, known only by name or word of mouth, to question this intrusive, large-scale project. It has been a hot subject every day since. No need to be discouraged that we won’t have an oversized power plant perverting the landscape, though. Lovell can still be solar-friendly with the proposed ordinance. Benefits of solar can be had with personal setups. If you can’t afford personal solar, which is the argument of some, find other ways to do your part. Buy used items when possible. Shut the light switch off when you leave the room. Don’t throw your trash in the ocean. Recycle, close your eyes, and hope that the next person cares enough to follow suit. Everybody can do things to reduce their impact. We don’t need to rely on forced big business to hold our hands.
Cutting trees down and redirecting all things natural is not the way. A power plant in Lovell, designed by city dwellers who have a footprint so large, you as country folk, rich or poor, likely couldn’t even wrap your head around, isn’t going to single handedly save the planet, or exempt us from being personally responsible to care for it.
Do your part in ways that you can.
Vote how you want, but vote nonetheless, and do it for the right reasons, on April 2, at the Lovell special town meeting for the solar ordinance.
