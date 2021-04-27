To the editor:
Frank McCarthy, a long-time former State House representative, notes in an April 24 column that he’s been branded a “rabid Trump supporter.” That’s about the only verifiable fact in his venomous screed claiming the Biden presidency, beset with senility and communism, has accomplished nothing but to let swarms of diseased migrants across the southern border. It reads as if written by an earlier McCarthy, as in Joe.
No mention of $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 recovery aid, or 200 million vaccinations in less than 100 days. Or the dignified, non-tweeting normalcy of the White House.
Let’s hope this blast is not Frank’s start of a campaign to rejoin the House. Or worse yet, for a regular column in the Sun.
Robert Gillette
Ossipee
