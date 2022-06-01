To the editor:
 
I withdrew from the GOP May 31 and have returned to an undeclared status.
 
Any run that I choose to make for the state house in 2022 will be as an independent. I simply cannot and will not support what the GOP has become.
 
Without the infrastructure of a major political party, any run will most likely end in defeat. But, as an independent candidate, I could force the hot-button topics into the foreground and make the candidates from both sides answer the hard questions.  I will also be able to siphon off votes from Trump loyalists, effectively blocking them from winning, which is critical to election integrity in 2024.
 
If I choose to run, I will be short on funding, have limited access to mailing resources, lack the man power, have zero base to grow from, and probably will not get any major endorsements. But, I simply cannot support what the GOP is today.
 
IF I decide to run as an independent, I have to file the Declaration of Intent with the Secretary of State by June 10, 5 p.m., and pay the administrative assessment fee of $2.
 
Then I would have to collect 150 nomination papers from the district and submit those before August 10.
 
It can be done — I have been mulling it over and discussing it with numerous individuals in the community for more than a year.
 
I have known since the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the demands for fealty to Trump at the MWV Republican Committee elections back in February 2021, that I could not stay with the GOP as "The Party of Trump."
 
So, my only choice, to maintain my integrity, my honor and duty to support and defend the Constitution, is to run as an independent, which is not off the table. 
 
 
Ray Gilmore
Intervale

