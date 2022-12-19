To the editor:
Several of the quotes from Thursday’s article regarding paid public parking in North Conway Village really got my hackles up.
“Last year, Zeb’s paid $0 to maintain any parking relative to his customer base or his employees,” said Selectman Carl Thibodeau.
First of all, Zeb’s isn’t a “his.” It’s a wonderful group of hardworking locals who love our community, our customers and what we do for a living.
Having been employed at Zeb’s for over 20 years (was supposed to be just a summer gig) and now being the guy that signs the checks, I can say quite confidently that the statement regarding our nonexistent parking expenses is absolute nonsense.
The amount of money Zeb’s General Store in collaboration with a number of local businesses have spent on maintaining parking lots to provide both customer and employee parking off street in the village over the years is no small chunk of change.
To presume any knowledge of what we pay or to whom demonstrates about as much forethought as has been put into conjuring the “numbers” for projected paid parking revenue and much less any impact outside of the “projected revenue.”
And while the money spent on parking expenses by local businesses is arguably, albeit tangentially relevant, it is a topic outside of the broader scope of the proposed paid parking plan.
“At another point in the meeting, Thibodeau, who owns Conway Marketplace in Conway Village, said he pays $24,000 per year to maintain his parking lot, yet North Conway Village businesses have on-street parking they pay nothing for, aside from through their taxes.”
Perhaps you could install parking meters to help offset the expense (couldn’t help myself).
I don’t know where to begin with this myopic comparison. There is no comparison, and certainly very little if any relevance to the paid parking proposal. That you have to pay to maintain your property has any relevance or bearing on proposed paid parking in the village is laughable. And again, to presume any knowledge of the expenses incurred in running our business is both completely inaccurate and insulting.
I’ve been silent on this process so far knowing that the topic has been taken up vigorously by others. In light of these quotes it’s impossible not to feel that the village, village businesses and village customers are being unfairly targeted and that hard working people employed and working in the village and the folks who come to enjoy the village are being unfairly and completely disregarded in this conversation.
Ray Boutin
General Manager
Zeb’s General Store,
North Conway Village
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.