To the editor:
In a recently penned letter from Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, the Archbishop warns us about what is upon us. He speaks of how COVID-19 is the vehicle for a plan called the “Great Reset,” to usher in a new tyrannical system under the guise of a “health emergency.”
The Archbishop’s Oct. 25, 2020, open letter to President Donald Trump can be located by doing an online search. I am not a Catholic, but my extensive research and 30+ years of a legal career working in government positions have brought me to the conclusion that the Archbishop’s warnings should be heeded.
The Archbishop states the obvious, “the fundamental rights of citizens and believers are denied in the name of a health emergency…” and, being used as, “an instrument to the establishment of an inhuman faceless tyranny.”
Vigano expounds, “A global plan called the Great Reset is underway. Its architect is a global elite that wants to subdue all of humanity, imposing coercive measures with which to drastically limit individual freedoms …” and “in several nations this plan has already been approved” where, “there are unscrupulous characters who finance the World Economic Forum and Event 201, promoting their agenda.”
The consequences are immense. “The purpose of the Great Reset is the imposition of a health dictatorship aiming at the imposition of liberticidal measures, hidden behind tempting promises of ensuring a universal income and cancelling individual debt.”
The consequence of not opposing this “Great Reset” is immense. “The price of these concessions from the International Monetary Fund will be the renunciation of private property and adherence to a program of vaccination against COVID-19 and COVID-21 promoted by Bill Gates” by collaborating with, “pharmaceutical groups” and, “the imposition of the vaccination will be accompanied by the requirement of a health passport and a digital ID.”
The most chilling part of Vigano’s letter explicates, “Those who do not accept these measures will be confined in detention camps or placed under house arrest, and all their assets will be confiscated.”
You have been forewarned.
R. Anthony Weizmann, J.D.
Jackson
