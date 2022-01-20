To the editor:
I am insulted that the police constantly are praised, while the real heroes are never truly acknowledged. Police are not God. We are not the safest. I have lived here for over 20 years and have traveled Maine and N.H. my entire life.
I have pretty much seen it all here, and then some. Maybe "safest" is the wrong word. I don't know who conducted this analysis, but I would love to tell them the harsh reality.
We are more of a laid-back town, and I do not mean that in the worst way. I mean this to give structural criticism.
In my lifetime, I have had to endure many abuses which have never been brought to justice. I know everyone and what goes on here. I have to deal with it every day. It is not fun and helpful when my calls to the police are ignored, or when they show up and don't take full responsibility in enforcing the laws. Because (the business owner/manager) is the one taking the insults, the punches, the abuse, and disrespect while the police just show up and let them walk free.
Put yourselves in my shoes. I have had to make several calls for police assistance this past year, and 100 percent of the time the police swing by just to give criminal offenders a verbal warning and are on their way. In fact, the local police have continuously allowed visitors and tourists to stomp on the rights of local business owners. None of which gets "logged" into any kind of criminal database for reform.
If they actually logged every single time an unruly patron became aggressive and disorderly we would have books to show for it. Far too many times, I have to be the real hero in these situations, when I have taken the insults, punches, disrespect and abuse. This is far from honorable. This is laziness on behalf of the police.
If they had dealt with the public in the same sense that I do, it would get taken care of real quick. You can bet on it. And, it would all be reported and logged into a database for real analysis.
Priscilla Protasowicki
Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.