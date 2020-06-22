To the editor:
On Sunday, June 14, John Sparks herded a multi-generational group of demonstrators up Route 16 to Schouler Park.
It was an ideal situation. The weather suited the activity and the enthusiastic crowd made their points with signage and cheers.
Back in the last century, I used to work on Jackie Sparks’ MGB. She would pull up to the open garage door in that red roadster with a smile ear to ear. The conversation was always warm. We shared some common experiences. Jackie’s work with children earned my respect.
I briefly spoke with John at Schouler Park. I congratulated him on a successful event and asked to be remembered to his mother.
Throughout the afternoon, the jukebox in my head kept playing the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tune “Teach Your Children.”
Having the far shore of life ahead I reflect on the importance of a child’s education and development. Children are the future. It is imperative that we give them the tools that they need to make their world a better place. It is equally important that they be given unqualified love.
The young people who made this happen have made me proud. With the convictions of my ancestors I believe that morally, this is the side of history to be on. I will stand tall, I will stand with you.
John is correct ... “It’s going to take all of us.”
Peter O’Brien
Fryeburg, Maine
