To the editor:
OK, Bill (Marvel) I’ll bite, but just a little.
In reference to your delusional rant about “liberals and their gated communities.”
I do think you need to get off the couch, away from the picture-doctoring extremist news and out of Carroll County a bit more so you can get a small grip on the reality of our society.
The “urban cesspools” you castigate are actually the ATMs for the truly depressed parts of our country, such as virtually all the “Red” states and for many of the rural areas in “Blue” and “Purple” states, especially your own, as Boston is pretty much the center of the amazing success the state of Massachusetts has had and has spread to all corners of New England.
Cry me a river about “Massholes” and tourism. I grew up in Concord, Mass., and Cape Cod and know your problems here are nothing compared to most other coveted locations.
I also beseech you to tell us all how many times you saw the police do anything to stop looters versus how many times you saw them antagonize, escalate and physically abuse peaceful protesters, who of course, had little to do with the people looting.
Peter Huston
Hiram, Maine
