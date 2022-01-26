To the editor:
I am responding to the letter in which Bob Drake shares his opinion that the Jan. 6 resurrection was not a big deal and that our democracy came away completely unscathed, “with nary a hair out of place.” That looked like it might be the case in the days following the insurrection when Republican leaders were not yet politically pressured to change their tunes, and were still speaking obvious truths:
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell: “Jan. 6 was a disgrace ... American citizens attacked their own government. They used terrorism to try to stop a specific piece of democratic business they did not like ... Fellow Americans beat and bloodied our own police. They stormed the Senate floor. They built a gallows and chanted about murdering the vice president ... They did this because they had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth — because he was angry he’d lost an election.”
But democracy is indeed being undermined with the current revisionist history being spewed today by the Trump faithful and the Big Lie. Because the facts are that Homeland Security and CISA came to the conclusion that “the Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history” and Attorney General William Barr stated that “DOJ investigators have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”
Suppose Trump had won the election and it was Blacks, Muslims and antifa violently storming the Capitol building, bludgeoning cops and trying to overturn Trump’s victory? Imagine if it was then Biden who called the rioters “very special” and said he loved them.
And if it were Biden who made the call to “find 11,780 votes,” I can only imagine the 24/7 outcry on far right media outlets! So stop with the “overselling” nonsense.
Peter Elsemore
Silver Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.