The paid parking proposal for the village of North Conway by the town of Conway proposal assumes income of $1.1 million. Such a large number makes adoption of the plan compellingly simple to approve. However, this projected level of revenue is not achievable. A more likely revenue figure is in the $400,000 range with startup expenses projected at $260,000.
The town has acknowledged that more work needs to be done to arrive at a better revenue number. The plan as presented to North Conway businesses shows inventory of 457 parking spaces with an average use of 50 percent for an entire year. Included in that count are 55 parking spaces south of TD Bank, an area use sparingly due to its distance from the village. There are Depot Street (29 spaces), also used sparingly due to its distance from the village.
The HEB lot may be part of this count although those spaces are being reserved for employee parking. A more realistic number of parking spaces for the village is 300, which consists of all the parking spaces between Pine Street and TD Bank, and includes the side streets and Norcross Circle, all a reasonable walk from the village.
The annual potential revenue per parking space for 8 hours is $5,840 (8 hours x $2 x 365 days). A more realistic average occupancy is 25 percent; (remember this is for the entire year) that equals $1,460 per space. Multiply this times 300 spaces equals $438,000 of gross income. However, the number of special permits for employees and residents could number in the 40-50 range thereby carving out s similar number from the 300 spaces and a reduction in income of approximately $150,000.
The village businesses live with the ups and downs of daily traffic in all types of conditions and seasons. We know where folks park and when. The assumptions the town is using for space count is not accurate and the usage factor is high. There are so many other consequences of paid parking revenue that need to be considered other than gross revenue number, but this number is the driving force behind this initiative and it is not what is being presented.
The plan should not be approved by the selectmen based on a projected income that is not reliable and unrealistic.
