To the editor:
"Trump and his supporters have blood on their hands." S. Webster
"You are not bad people just fools." Q. Snyder
"Spreading conspiracy theories, hate and lies." S. Boyle
Why bless your hearts, so full of righteous indignation and keyboard courage. I'm waiting for fearless Joe; "I'll take him out behind the gym and beat the hell out of him," to bring our country together by healing our divisions.
He's not off to a good start is he? Evidently he doesn't have to address us Trumpers. You really need to get over yourselves, really.
P.S. Quddus, Bernie Sanders had nearly twice as many primary votes as did common man Joe in Eaton. Nuff said.
Paul Young
Madison
