To the editor:
Let’s all shed a tear for William Marvel. He has to delay research projects for six months so we all don't come down with COVID-19. Makes him the second most self-centered person in America.
We get it, Mr. Marvel, you are a stable genius.
Paul Krause
Venice, Fla.
Formerly Bartlett
