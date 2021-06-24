To the editor:
Lessons I learned from my dad:
1) Never be afraid to love.
2) When you marry treat your spouse with dignity and respect.
3) Never ever treat anyone as unworthy of respect and dignity.
4) Give what you can, your time can more valuable than money.
5) Live life with gusto.
6) When you work you work, you give your job your full attention.
7) If you aren't early, you are late.
8) Enjoy life, you never know when it is going to end.
9) Family is everything.
10) Never stop learning, try to learn something new every day.
11) This is a wonderful country we live in, what you make of it is up to you.
12) You stand for the flag, because to many were buried under it for us to forget
13) Serve as best you can Love with all your heart, and be the best person you can be.
14) Give an honest day's work.
15) Don't forget to go the extra mile.
16) Some times you will succeed, sometimes you will fail, but whatever you do, don't give up.
Paul H. Bartoswicz
Effingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.