To the editor:
The most terrible thing that has happened to this country in the last few years is the rebranding of selfishness as a virtue. Utterly self-oriented actions which potentially, or actually, cause grave harm to others, are being lauded as a reaffirmation of American freedom.
This is not, and has never been, what freedom in this nation was meant to be. We can only achieve true greatness by putting the needs of all before the desires of the few.
Patricia Lovejoy
Madison
