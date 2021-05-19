To the editor:
There seems to be some confusion on what it means to be elected. If you are elected, you derive your authority from the people.
Wolfeboro voters, beware. Your school board seems to really be mistaken in what role they were elected to fill.
As an elected official, it is your duty to carry out your work, based on the will of those who pay the budget you seek to pass, those whose children are affected by your actions or lack thereof, those who show up to address you.
What I witnessed, in person, should frighten every citizen. It is an abuse of power. It needs to stop. These “officials” need to be held accountable. You can not meet in secret any longer. Now, more than ever, there is an undeniable need for transparency. Monday night’s board meeting (Wolfeboro) brought concerned citizens and employees to speak and the board not only shut them down, they left the room. There were many in attendance, waiting to speak.
It is time to demand that all elected officials meet in person and be accountable to the people whom elected them. An elected board’s role is to do the work OF the people. If the people have concerns that takes priority over any other business. Operating behind closed doors, privately and making changes without public knowledge has to end.
Nicole Nordlund, Madison
Wendy Richardson, Conway
