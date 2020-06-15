To the editor:
Conway has supported its local restaurants by granting a permit that expanded outdoor eating facilities to wherever an area could be set up safely. Since this permit went into effect, diners have taken to parking lots, sidewalks and open green spaces, populating the town strip and giving it a feeling of vibrancy and life during such trying times. Conway has gone al fresco, but unfortunately, only temporarily.
The permit has a timeline. It is valid through Columbus Day, Oct. 12, 2020, or the end of the governor’s state of emergency proclamation, whichever comes first. With Carroll County restaurants being set to open up at 100 percent capacity come June 15, and general restrictions easing by the day, it seems that the end of the governor’s state of emergency is right around the corner. This means that restaurants that have added an expanded and attractive outdoor dining option to the valley will soon have to cut back on their seating right before peak tourism season.
As restaurants see success with their new dining options, not only should outdoor permits be extended throughout the summer, but indefinitely. If the town of Conway has deemed the restaurant’s outdoor dining areas safe, it seems counterproductive to eliminate this permit and squander the potential growth of both businesses and the town.
We are not yet back to normal, and the additional seating could mean extra revenue for restaurants, and jobs for our community. Being able to operate at increased capacity will help get local restaurants back on track.
Expanded outdoor dining options have given new life to the town. It feels alive and well despite the uncertain times we are all going through. Keep it alive as we move into the new normal, and help local restaurants prosper in both good times and bad.
Nick Landano
Center Conway
