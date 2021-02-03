To the editor:
Regarding the ladies of TD Bank Conway, you will never meet a more cohesive group of dedicated and caring professionals.
Their years of growing and working in Conway only attest to their concern for their customers.
To Chris, Debbie, Sherry, Danyele, Mame and, of course, Barbara, may your next carousel ride around the sun be filled with fun, frolic and exciting and prosperous new adventures. Thanks much for serving Conway and the surrounding areas so well.
To the Sun’s reporter and Conway’s selectmen, instead of hanging out in your new tollbooth and enjoying your overly buttered Panera bread, maybe reaching out to TD Bank and acknowledging this group for their dedication and service would have gone a long way to showing a real concern for revitalizing Conway.
Mike Moulton
Brownfield, Maine
