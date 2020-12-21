To the editor:
On July 16, 2020, the publisher of the Sun, Mark Guerringue, wrote an editorial, “Why we publish what we do.”
The crux of the editorial was about protecting the First Amendment, notably, freedom of speech. You stated, “(w)e believe it is the Sun’s obligation to uphold the ideals promulgated in the First Amendment. … we purposely give … letter writers, wide latitude to express themselves” and, “take some pride in saying that when the choice is between censoring or running a news story or submission to our opinion pages that goes close to crossing the line of protected speech, we will, with few exceptions, risk going over it.”
I find it ironic that you would publish the letter of David Celso in the Sun today. I suspect that if I were to write the same letter (I intended to write on this subject previously) that you would have censored it because it is medical information, and as stated in your previous letter to me that you refused to publish, that publishing medical information about masks would be “dangerous” to the public. Nevertheless, Mr. Celso correctly states the ongoing issues with unreliably high amplification of tested samples.
Why did you allow this Mr. Celso’s letter to be published and not my letter? I could take the position that someone who reads Mr. Celso’s letter will not get tested and would conclude that the PCR testing is useless, and now you may have endangered the life of someone who may have COVID-19 and chooses not get tested. It is difficult to understand the dichotomy of your decision.
Factually, evidence of amplification to the sample of 40 or more could result in a 90 percent or greater error rate and result in a false positive for COVID-19, when the patient is COVID-19 free. This information can be confirmed by Nobel Laureate Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR test. Mr. Mullis has stated that the PCR test is effectively useless for this type of diagnosis.
From my perspective, it appears that the other content in my previously refused letter was the core issue that caused you to reject the letter because it did not conform with your view of the world thus denying me my right to exercise one of my First Amendment rights that you, “take some pride” in upholding. It appears that “some” is the keyword.
Michael Knudson
Tamworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.