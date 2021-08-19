To the editor:
I attended the SAU 9 school board meeting Thursday night, what I saw was appalling. Not having school-aged children anymore, I don’t usually follow the school board meetings.
However, it seems that there is an uprising around the state including in Conway from parents that believe these boards are overreaching their authority. I estimate 70 or more parents in attendance that sat together that were opposing the Draconian compulsory mask plan. Many spoke eloquently about not having their children being forced to wear masks.
I also witnessed a masked woman making hand signals to the board chairperson such as "time-out" and "stop", and when she did the chairperson would interrupt the speaker, but only interrupting the speakers from the side who were advocating against mandatory masks. When the meeting ended, I asked someone for the identity of the woman making hand signals and was told it was Dr. Richard Laracy’s wife.
Is this how these meetings are normally conducted in Conway, the doctor’s wife instructing the board chairperson to stop speakers that don’t agree with their political agenda?
It appeared that the contingent of the Marxist radical school authorities and certain board members wore their battle regalia in the form of face masks in what appeared an act of political unity. Several board members including the superintendent and board chair Lentini didn’t wear a mask in a meeting a few days earlier when parents overwhelmingly called them out about a web meeting where several committee members said they didn’t need to listen to parents and called them crazy.
Witnessing this event, the appearance is that there is a nefarious group behind the scenes that are controlling the school board with a Marxist agenda to indoctrinate children in the name of a perceived safety using masks as their weapon.
If I was a Conway resident, I would be petitioning to get these Communist school board members removed.
Michael Knudson
Tamworth
