To the editor:
Joseph Dorsett’s latest offering was so chaotic, much of the time it wasn’t even clear who or what he was referring to. I’ll point to one topic to keep it simple for him.
One of the lies he referred to in his last letter was that “Trump did not call the Georgia Secretary of State to 'find' votes to change the state’s elections.”
This, like many claims Dorsett has made in his letters, is patently false. There’s even an audio recording and a transcript readily available for anyone that actually wants to know the truth.
During the recorded conversation, Trump made the statement below to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger (a Republican), which clearly disproves Dorsett’s claim (quotes from NYT and Washington Post, although they were reported almost everywhere worldwide):
“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.”
I assume Trump meant one more than we need, but it’s Trump.
Trump, who frequently used the Justice Department to do his bidding, then tried to intimidate Raffensperger, telling him, “You know, that’s a criminal, that’s a criminal offense. And you know, you can’t let that happen. That’s a big risk to you and to Ryan, your lawyer. That’s a big risk.”
The reply from Raffensperger is instructional for both Trump and the Trump cult members who continue to make false claims about the election. “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is the data you have is wrong,” he said.
For those of us who believe in truth, and who know the country needs the Republican party to return to viable status, it’s encouraging that there are still principled, reasonable Republicans out there that are willing to stand up and do what’s right. We need a lot more of them locally and nationally.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
