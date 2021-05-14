To the editor:
Peace on Earth starts when the killing stops.
In my last letter about veganism, I talked about carnism. In this letter I'm going to answer a specific question I received from a reader related to that belief system. The question is, ''What is your hope for the future of humanity — will the future be vegan? My answer, "I really hope so.''
Here's why:
Leo Tolstoy, a 19th century Russian writer, famous for writing "War and Peace" said, ''As long as there are slaughterhouses, there will always be battlefields.'' What did he mean exactly?
First, his quote is a very pithy rewording of the teaching by Pythagoras.
"As long as man continues to be the ruthless destroyer of lower living beings he will never know health or peace. For as long as men massacre animals, they will kill each other. Indeed, he who sows the seed of murder and pain cannot reap joy and love."
Hence, my number one concern for the future of humanity. For our posterity to find peace, and enjoy a thriving, world civilization, including a healthy planet, peace must be practiced through the non-violent ideology of veganism — the direct opposite of the carnism, which 98 per cent of humanity now embraces.
Peace of Earth starts when the killing stops.
For much more on the ideology of veganism, simply Google: the village vegan, Michael Corthell.
Michael Corthell, The Village Vegan
Bridgton, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.