To the editor:
I am proud to be a candidate for Carroll County Commissioner from District 3, and I am writing to share information on my background and qualifications.
I am a husband, father, lawyer and farmer. My wife and I own a farm in the Pleasant Valley area of Wolfeboro where we have raised our three children, and raise various livestock.
Currently, I serve on Wolfeboro’s Budget Committee and Agricultural Commission. I also serve as Carroll County's appointed representative on the Carroll County Broadband Committee.
I graduated from Cornell University and the University of Chicago Law School and have been a lawyer for 34 years, primarily practicing environmental and telecommunications law. I have represented business enterprises both large and small as well as numerous government entities including states and major cities.
I am proud that my clients include police and fire departments throughout our nation. We owe special gratitude to our first responders and I am honored to work on their behalf.
As a county commissioner I will keep taxes low while maintaining a high level of service and repairing the current fiscal disarray. Large budget increases cannot be sustained and with careful oversight and public transparency they should not be necessary.
One of the most pressing concerns we face in Carroll County is inadequate broadband service, both fixed and mobile. Advanced telecommunications services are essential to life in rural areas, to enable distance learning, telemedicine, work at home, obtaining government services and interacting with friends. Carroll County is on the wrong side of the digital divide and as commissioner I will work with our delegation and the Carroll County Broadband Committee to fix that.
Please call me at 630-9422 if you would like to talk. I would be honored to have your support and vote.
Matthew Plache
Wolfeboro
