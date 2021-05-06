To the editor:
Vacation rentals are legal use. They are not in violation of zoning.
They do not meet the definition of a tourist home that can offer up to four separate, double occupancy sleeping units. A vacation rental offers one home, to one group, traveling as a household.
Further it does not meet the definition of transient accommodations without use of a kitchen.
The Portsmouth case does not apply to Conway, because their definition of a dwelling does not allow transient guests. Conway definition does not include this restriction.
The New Hampshire Municipal Association's position that it is "nonresidential" because it does not meet the state's definition of a primary residence does not change the use of the property. Under that logic every person that stays at their own vacation home would be a "nonresidential" use.
To rent your home is a bundle of rights, as well as common and acceptable and does not need to be "permitted" in the zoning.
Further the town of Conway accepted Meals and Rooms Tax revenue from the properties, therefore confirming their existence as well as legitimacy.
The message they are illegal is misleading and will cost the taxpayers unneeded expenses. Conway leaders willfully feigned ignorance of the actual zoning definitions on multiple occasions (documented in the Short Term Rental Committee meetings minutes).
Further, they fought against Bill 458 that would have allowed the town to regulate short-term rentals though 1. Fees 2. Inspect 3. Fine and 4. Ban uncompliant operators.
The voters were misguided to believe they are 100 percent illegal and therefore they will prevail in court without disclosing the other side of the argument and current zoning definitions that justified their existence. This information should have been shared before the vote.
Please print this to show not just one side of the story. Share both, remain unbiased and please help the people of Conway not get dragged into a legal battle that is inevitable.
Matthew Collard
Plymouth, Mass. and North Conway second-home owner
