To the editor:
Does anyone on the Madison School Board or Principal Heather Woodward ever watch the news or read a newspaper? Sweden’s plan to not make wearing a mask or social distancing mandatory has now claimed the lives of 8,000 people.
How many students do we potentially have to endanger before the principal changes the school’s policy of not requiring masks at school?
President-elect Joe Biden asked that all Americans wear a mask for at least 100 days. What are you teaching the kids?
On behalf of the students of Madison Elementary and their families, shame on you.
Mary Kohnke
Glen
