Sen. Jeb Bradley made some excellent suggestions in his opinion piece in Friday's Daily Sun.
If STRs are allowed in Conway, the town should register and regulate them. The capacity of STR dwellings, for example, could be determined by the number of bedrooms, i.e., septic capacity, a common-sense public health measurement already on file. The number of rental days could be limited. Perhaps a permit could be prominently posted (like a building permit) whenever a dwelling is used as an STR. It would state the names of the responsible renter and the landlord, with their telephone numbers, as well as the duration of the rental. Violations should result in fines, as should any violation of a noise ordinance. Repeat violations should result in escalating fines and ultimately the STR being dropped from the register.
Landlords, not the town, should be responsible for informing their renters of the rules. A website could be set up where all STR dwellings are listed, and landlords could be required to check off dates of occupation, if rental days are limited. The town could assess a registration fee and, if permitted, a fee per daily occupation, somewhat evening the competition with hotels and motels.
Rules should not be punitive, but of a nature to reassure concerned homeowners that they can live peacefully with STRs. If STRs are not banned, such compromise, as Sen. Bradley stated, is necessary. But of course, town officials must make and enforce the rules.
