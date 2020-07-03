To the editor:
Native public servant, former state representative and current Bartlett selectman Gene Chandler once again has proven that he can attain more positive results from state government in an afternoon of phone calls than most elected officials can achieve with two years of effort.
Thank you, Gene, for the coming correction to the current motoring hazard across the Interval flats.
Be blessed.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
