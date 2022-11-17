To the editor:
I appreciate this opportunity to acknowledge and thank the honorable Rep. Karen Umberger.
Dear Karen,
Serving a community as an elected office is an endeavor that holds many challenges to the officeholder. One odd reality is this; even if your superior work resulted in measurable increases in the financial well being of all the people you serve, you can be replaced by the people who vote. Even should you work hard to help secure millions of dollars of funding for water and sewer infrastructure for the benefit of all the people you serve, you can be replaced by the people who vote.
It is not easy to process this strange mystery of being replaced for consistently going above and beyond what was expected of you. It can sting one's soul, as such political defeat can for a while seem unjust. It can feel like being fired for doing a superior job consitisting over many years.
You're a genius in understanding the complicated workings of government budgets. You have set the standard for all budgeteers on the all important task of funding government services. I am two years into my fifth decade of being involved somehow, or attentive to various state, municipal, county and school budgets. I know a little bit of what I'm talking about.
I have observed many who have tried their hand at the all important budget tasks. Over the last half century in New Hampshire there has not been a better, more highly skilled, and dedicated chairman of the House Finance Committee than Karen Umberger. You will be missed by those who recognize the good that you have done.
Job well done Karen Umberger. God bless you and Jim.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
