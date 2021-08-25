To the editor:
We boast about the beauty of the Mount Washingtoin Valley. It seems to be disappearing. Hotels are covering up the mountains, the rivers are clogged with canoes and kayaks and garbage.
Trees that are 200 years old are being cut down. There goes the foliage! I pray that someone in authority will step up to the plate and save that beautiful maple tree in front of the Intervale Motel.
The following poem written by Joyce Kilmer (1886-1918) is appropriate for my plea.
Trees
I think that I shall never see
A poem lovely as a tree.
A tree whose hungry mouth is prest
Against the sweet earth's flowing breast;
A tree that looks at God all day,
And lifts her leafy arms to pray;
A tree that may in summer wear
A nest of robins in her hair;
Upon whose bosom snow has lain;
Who intimately lives with rain.
Poems are made by fools like me,
But only God can make a tree.
Louise Schuknecht
Conway
