To the editor:
An open letter to local pet owners. We are taking the time to write this in the hope that we can prevent anyone else from having to go through what we recently have.
On the evening of Nov. 8, we returned home from voting to find one of our dogs acting erratically. He was pacing and moving from spot to spot attempting to get comfortable. As he had a history of having a sensitive stomach we first assumed that he was just dealing with another episode but after a short period of time we realized that this was something we had not seen from him before.
While I lay with him trying to comfort him, my wife contacted our veterinarian where she got a recorded message stating that if this were an emergency that we should contact either Scarborough emergency services or Meredith emergency services.
After speaking with a very helpful veterinarian at Meredith we were told that his symptoms sounded like bloat, which can escalate to GDV which is a fatal condition.
At this point we loaded up the car and headed for Meredith, which is over an hour away. Unfortunately our little boy, who was his usual dynamic self just hours earlier, succumbed in route.
While we cannot be certain he would have survived if we had gotten him there earlier, the lack of after-hours emergency services in our area, certainly decreased his chances.
Our little boy would have celebrated his third birthday Jan. 11. Our hope is that anyone reading this research bloat to see if their breed is prone and to learn the symptoms. There is also a procedure that can reduce the risk and can often be done at the time they are being fixed.
Richard and Laurie Poirier
Conway
