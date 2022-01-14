To the editor:
This week there's a frigid front coming down.
Outdoor or barned animals must be as protected, bedded, fed, watered and cared for as we'd expect people to do for their companion animals. Pigs especially have no natural warm winter coat. They are NOT from cold climates. Pigs and other farmed animals need thick straw bedding, preferably blankets to sleep under, fresh water at least twice daily as it freezes in minutes.
Anyone suspecting outside animals are not being provided with the proper care, water, food, bedding in harsh temperatures, has a duty to be their voice! We must never be silent while they suffer. Don't hesitate. Do something. Risk it for the helpless who can't! Contact the animal control officer, police or the person neglecting to properly care for animals they then probably should never have.
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
