To the editor:
The column in Thursday's Sun by Tom McLaughlin about Rush Limbaugh and Andrew Breibart got me to thinking, too. Who will replace the repugnant, hurtful lout Limbaugh? Let’s look at a few of Limbaugh’s traits and words of wisdom so we can find a few great replacements for the dearly departed.
It has been corroborated by multiple politicians and journalists that Rush Limbaugh had a regular radio segment where he would read off the names of gay people who died of AIDS and celebrate it and play horns and bells and stuff. Playwright James Morrison commented, “Rush Limbaugh mocked Eric Garner's death, Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's disease, Ruth Bader Ginsburg's cancer diagnosis, Kurt Cobain, people who died of AIDS, feminists, Civil Rights activists and Native Americans.” So, we know we need a replacement that has empathy and the ability to comfort those who have suffered devastating loss.
Limbaugh penned an article for the Sacramento Sun in which he wrote, "Feminism was established so as to allow unattractive women access to the mainstream of society.” In another article he wrote “Women should not be allowed on juries where the accused is a stud." So, our replacement must have support for women’s rights.
Many years ago on his talk show, Limbaugh once told a Black caller: “Take that bone out of your nose and call me back.” On his talk show in 2013 he said, "If any race of people should not have guilt about slavery, it's Caucasians. The white race has probably had fewer slaves and for a briefer period of time than any other in the history of the world." So, we also need a Limbaugh replacement who understands decades, nay centuries of oppression, maltreatment and hatred of Black and brown people, and a desire to right years of wrongs.
Big shoes to fill! Where could we find any one person, or persons to cover all of that? They can’t be dead, so Hitler, Mussolini, Idi Amin and Saddam Hussein are out. Women? Nah. Rush would never go for that. Too bad, Marjorie Taylor Green could be a fit. Barbie Rogers is a possibility but she has no name recognition, but she’s been really great at recruiting white supremacists and finding a good fit in various right-wing militias. And she used to help patrol the border to keep those pesky refugees out.
Laura Ingraham, Ann Coulter; great "gals" but nonstarters. The usual suspect: Tucker Carlson, Glenn Beck, Sean Hannity, Roger Stone — all tired retreads. Worry not. Someone will surface to pick up where he left off. And we will be better prepared this time. Some people are like clouds. Once they are gone, it’s a beautiful day.
Larry Winefield
Conway
