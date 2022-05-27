Jonna Carter's attacks on the First Amendment, Second Amendment and whatever else Joe and Mika tell her to do are not surprising. What's surprising is her total unawareness of her hypocrisy, triple standards, selective outrage and talking out of the five sides of her mouth.
If you read her extreme left-wing ideology, you know what I'm talking about. Mark Guerringue must need a cold shower after reading her Marxist submissions. Funny how both of them have gone radio silent on the actual performance of the Brandon administration. It doesn't get held to the same standards as past administrations. Speaking reality now would admit they made a mistake, but they really don't care how you're doing as long as the orange man isn't in charge and doesn't that tell you everything.
Struggling to survive Brandon's economic disaster? Don't expect sympathy from Carter, she instead obsesses about constitutionally protected F*** Biden flags that disgust her, yet she can say disturbing and vile things about Trump. She'll dwell on judges that make her "giddy" with their very lenient sentences on child porn offenders. The less the sentence for child abuse, the more "giddy" Carter gets. Trespassing in the Capitol is more serious than child porn she concludes. Of course it is.
Carter rightfully loses her mind about the school massacre, but has absolutely no problem killing unborn babies by the thousands. My body, my choice she exclaims. She couldn't choke out that slogan however when she was shouting from the rooftop of Brandon's bedroom to take an experimental COVID vaccine. Knives have killed almost three times more people than rifles the past four years. Does she want to ban knives? Hell no. You get the picture, it goes on and on. I'm sure her next lecture will be filled with the same sad, oblivious contradictions. At this point she would need the Hubble Telescope to see the other side of reality.
