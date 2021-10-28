To the editor:
Eugene M Long Jr., M.D., Eaton is proof positive that having M.D. after your name does not make you smart on all things or that your ramblings are at all accurate.
Point in fact: Long, M.D., states, “Planned Parenthood conveniently locates itself in large inner city sections where the overwhelming majority are Blacks and other minorities.”
Per Planned Parenthood: in 2013, 14 percent of its patients nationwide were Black.That’s nearly equal to the proportion of all the African-Americans in the United States.
Margaret Sanger’s goal was not the elimination of “dark-skinned people” (subtle phraseology, Eugene). In fact, her goal was to empower women/people of color to make their own family planning decisions, not necessarily through abortion, but by education and the availability of birth control options.
This seems a better option than the sterilization laws that were still on the books in many states and may have resulted in the forced sterilization of over 70,000 women. See Supreme Court decision of 1927 upholding a state’s right to forcibly sterilize a person considered unfit to procreate by a 8-1 vote.
Sanger seemed to believe in eugenics but not as a vehicle to eliminate a race of people but to give choices. Sanger worked closely with NAACP founder W.E.B. DuBois to help get safe contraception to African-Americans.
You state that “if a patient is poor and cannot afford a physician’s fee? The solution is simple — provide the service gratis.” Wait. What?
Put your phone number in the Daily Sun. Not sure what kind of medicine you practice, if any, but you should have a ton of people in the valley who would appreciate your free care.
Eugene M. Long Jr., M.D., it seems that our “fine” people on the Executive Council heeded your sage advice in voting to make no contracts with Planned Parenthood.
Larry A. Winefield
B.A. in Education
Conway
