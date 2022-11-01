We believe Gabrielle Watson to be the right candidate to represent us in District 3 — Tamworth, Madison, and Moultonboro. She has a career worth of knowledge on environmental issues, and a passion for clean, affordable energy. Gabrielle is intelligent and inquisitive, asking questions and researching topics in depth. She has the skills that will best serve our towns.
The N.H. Legislature is a challenging place to get things done. As retired educators, we are all too aware of the inequities in our current system of school funding. The property tax burden on the vast majority of N.H. towns and cities exacerbates those differences. Our current leadership has failed to address these problems, and will continue the misuse of public funds being appropriated for private and religious schools. We need Gabrielle to stand up and right these inequities, so that all children of N.H. can receive adequate and fair funding of their education.
In addition to her passion for education and impacting climate change, Gabrielle has also worked to protect voting rights and ensure safe and fair elections. She believes in protecting our freedoms and rights to make our own healthcare decisions.
We believe Gabrielle will be an effective legislator in Concord and active representative for our towns.
Her voice will be heard with respectful and thoughtful delivery in this age of divisive politics.
Please join us with your vote for Gabrielle Watson on November 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.